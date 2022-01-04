PROVIDENCE — Jesse Samo made a baseline 3-pointer with less than a second remaining in overtime to lift Westerly High over Central, 72-70, in a Division I boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Samo made one of two free throws to pull the Bulldogs within a point at 70-69. But on the missed free throw, the ball went out of bounds off Central with 0.8 seconds left in the extra period.
"We didn't have any timeouts so we set up something on the fly," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "Jesse was not the first option. It was an unbelievable shot and he got fouled on the play, but he didn't shoot the free throws since the game was over."
Romello Hamelin made the pass to Samo from the baseline for the winning basket. Samo, a sophomore, finished with 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and five steals.
Central's Derrick Montgomery forced overtime with a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 60.
Dante Wilk had a big game for the Bulldogs, finishing with 29 points (three 3-pointers). Wilk was 10 of 13 from the free-throw line. He also had five steals.
Jackson Ogle added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcus Haik had eight rebounds.
Central dropped to 1-4, 0-3 Division I.
Westerly (7-0, 4-0) next hosts Portsmouth on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
