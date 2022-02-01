WESTERLY — Last season as a freshman, Westerly High's Jesse Samo was primarily known for his 3-point shooting.
But this season, the Bulldogs guard is intent on becoming a more complete player. And that was on full display Tuesday night.
Samo grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds, handed out a career-high five assists and made four steals as the Bulldogs defeated Woonsocket, 50-35, in a Division I boys basketball game at Federico Gym.
Samo also scored 10 points. This season he's averaging 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.
"I rebounded really well tonight, the most of my high school career," Samo said. "I am looking to get to the basket more [this season]. Last year, I just basically shot the 3."
Westerly coach Mike Gleason is glad to get rebounding from any source he can since it has been an issue at times for the Bulldogs this season.
"I thought Jesse, in particular, played the best all-around game of his career. He led us with 10 rebounds, made a bunch of nice passes and just made good decisions all night," Gleason said.
The two teams were tied at 12 after the first quarter and neither squad scored in the first three minutes of the second quarter.
Westerly (13-3, 10-3 Division I) had difficulty getting quality shots against Woonsocket's 2-3 zone defense.
But the Bulldogs closed the quarter by outscoring the Villa Novans 10-2 to lead 22-14 at the half.
Dante Wilk (22 points, eight rebounds, five assists) had a pair of free throws and converted a nice Euro-step drive in the spurt. Ben Gorman showed a good touch on an 8-footer in the lane, and Romello Hamelin hit a deep baseline 3-pointer.
Westerly limited Woonsocket (5-9, 4-8) to just two points in the second quarter. Fortunately for Westerly, the Villa Novans were unable to convert a number of offensive rebounds and other shots around the basket into points during the period, which could have made it much closer at the half.
"I thought we contested their putbacks good," Gleason said. "We were altering shots and blocking shots, and I thought that was part of the reason they weren't as successful on the putbacks."
Westerly continued to build on its lead, moving ahead by 13 points, 36-23, by the end of the third quarter.
Westerly had a 9-0 run in the quarter primarily driven by Wilk. He hit a 3-pointer, scored on an acrobatic drive to the basket and an offensive rebound.
Starting with the second quarter, the Bulldogs man-to-man defense limited Woonsocket to just two field goals in 15 minutes.
Westerly was intent on controlling Woonsocket senior guard Shane Perrico, who was coming off a 27-point performance in a loss to East Providence. Perrico finished with 10 points, and six of those came in the first quarter. Westerly contested nearly every drive he made to the basket.
"He has been averaging about 22 points a game, one of the top scorers in Division I," Gleason said. "But everything he got was tough. He got five points early, but after that we made his life difficult."
Westerly's Jackson Ogle scored all seven of his points to start the fourth quarter, hitting an inside basket, a 3-pointer and a breakout layup to put the Bulldogs up 43-23. Wilk had assists on all three buckets.
After that, the Bulldogs went scoreless for almost four minutes and Woonsocket scored eight straight points to cut the lead to 12, 43-31, with 3:51 left. Woonsocket was 1 for 4 from the line during that stretch and missed the front end of a 1 and 1 about 20 seconds later.
A better showing at the line by the Villa Novans could have made things very interesting.
Westerly responded with six straight points to put the game away at 50-31 with 1:11 left.
"It was another tough D-I game," Gleason said. "I thought our defense carried us. At the end we got some rebounds and were able to make some good decisions down the stretch."
Samo said the Bulldogs have to be ready every night.
"We have to come out there and play our best every night and give ourselves a chance to win. Everybody has to play their game and just keep it going," he said.
Westerly will be facing its toughest two-game stretch of the season when it travels to Classical (11-1 in Division I) on Thursday for a 6 p.m. game and Bishop Hendricken (8-3) on Monday for a 6:30 tip-off.
