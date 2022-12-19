NORTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly High's Jesse Samo scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and the Bulldogs topped North Kingstown, 47-37, in a Division I boys basketball game Monday night.
Samo scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half and finished 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.
"Jesse did a good job of dribble penetration. He did a really good job of reading the defense and taking what they were giving him," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said.
Gleason said the Bulldogs did a solid job of controlling North's top two shooters, including Michael DeOrsey.
"He was averaging five 3s a game, and Lance Williams held him to one two and a free throw," Gleason said. "It was a good all-around defensive effort."
Romello Hamelin finished with eight points, five rebounds and five steals. Griffin Aldrich had five rebounds.
NK dropped to 1-2, 1-2 Division I. Westerly (4-0, 3-0) next hosts Barrington on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
