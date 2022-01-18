WESTERLY — Jesse Samo equaled his career high with 21 points and Westerly High came out strong in the second half to beat Cranston East, 76-54, in a Division II boys basketball game Tuesday night at Federico Gym.
The Bulldogs led 31-28 at halftime but outscored the Thunderbolt 25-12 in the third period to take command, 56-40.
"The third quarter was one of our best quarters of the year," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "We came out with a lot of energy. We did a good job on the defensive boards and that let us get out in transition. And then Jesse started to heat up."
Samo, a sophomore, scored 12 of his 21 points in the third quarter. He finished with four 3-pointers and also grabbed eight rebounds.
"He hit a big 3 to begin the third quarter, and that kind of got us rolling," Gleason said. "He just had a phenomenal game."
Dante Wilk added 20 points, three assists and three steals, Brayden Chiaradio had nine points and seven boards, Romello Hamelin chipped in eight points, four assists and three steals, and Jackson Ogle had six points and 10 rebounds.
The Bulldogs (9-2, 6-2 Division II) sunk 11 3-pointers in the contest.
"We were coming off a two-game losing streak so it's a big win for us," Gleason said.
The Thunderbolt fell to 4-6, 2-6.
Westerly next hosts East Greenwich on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
