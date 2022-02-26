PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Every ingredient was there for fifth-seeded Killingly to upset top-seeded Stonington in the semifinals of the Division II boys basketball tournament Saturday.
The Bears' top two scorers sat most of the game. Leading scorer Dorian White (four points) was limited after a scratch to his eye in the first half and an ankle tweak in the second.
Second-leading scorer Nate Cyr (three points) languished in foul trouble all game. Killingly, leading 8-7 after one quarter, dictated a slow tempo and rode the individual skills of talented 6-foot-3 junior Yianni Baribeau.
But then the Stonington soccer team, otherwise known as key basketball role players, stepped up and showed what excelling under tournament pressure — SHS won the ECC and Class M state crowns last fall — is all about.
Cam Hinchey led the Bears in scoring with 16 points, but without the efforts of soccer standouts Sam Montalto (12 points), Wynn Hammond (nine) and Cole DeVoe (three), Stonington would not have posted its 56-51 victory to earn a berth in the finals against No. 2 Windham on Tuesday (6 p.m.) at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Montalto provided inside scoring with the absence of Stonington's 1-2 punch.
Hammond provided excellent defense and hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute to help the Bears (19-3) protect a slim lead.
DeVoe stepped in when White left with a scratched eye and contributed defense and a key 3-pointer that gave Stonington the lead for good in the second quarter when Stonington outscored Killingly, 17-8, to take a 26-16 halftime lead — an edge it never relinquished, but barely.
"They were huge, but I don't refer to them as soccer players," Stonington coach Jay Wosencroft said. "They've been key members of the basketball team and what we've tried to build here. All year we've found ways to win games."
Baribeault, Killingly's leading scorer at 21 per game, nearly carried his team to the Sun with 35 points on a variety of inside moves and outside shooting. Wosencroft was thrilled anyone but Baribeault took a shot. In fact, you could question Killingly's shot selection whenever the other four starters took a shot and usually missed.
"Absolutely 100 percent I wanted anyone but Baribeault to shoot," Wosencroft said. "He's a handful."
Stonington's soccer cavalry turned a small Killingly lead to a 10-point Bears halftime lead. DeVoe made a 3, Hammond sank a reverse layup and Hinchey hit two 3-pointers to spark an 11-2 run to give the Bears a 22-12 lead.
Montalto converted a putback and Hammond scored off a steal to make it 26-16 at halftime as Cyr and White on the bench and scoreless for the quarter.
"I thought we lost the game in the second quarter," Killingly coach Jim Crabtree said. "Their top two scorers were out and we didn't take advantage. We outscored them and outhustled them in the second half, but falling behind by 10 hurt us."
Stonington held around a 10-point lead for most of the third quarter despite Cyr getting his third and fourth fouls within seconds, forcing him to the bench with 5:44 left. Montalto converted a dunk off a White fast-break feed then converted inside off a Hammond assist for a 34-23 Bears edge.
But then White, sporting a bruised right eye, fell after hurting his ankle. Baribeau, meanwhile, continued to heat up. Killingly, which lost a pair of games to Stonington in the regular season, wasn't going away.
A Hinchey layup put the Bears up 50-44 with 1:20 left in the game, but a Baribeau bucket cut Stonington's lead to 50-46 with just over a minute left. After two Hammond free throws in a one-and-one situation, Baribeau fed Thomas Dreibholz for a layup to make it a four-point game with 55 seconds remaining. Hammond made two free throws for a 52-46 edge before a Baribeau layup cut it to 52-48 with 32 seconds left.
Stonington's Luke Lowry (eight points) made two free throws with 20 ticks on the clock for a 54-48 lead, but Baribeau answered with a 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game, 54-51, with 13.8 left. Stonington briefly lost the ball in the backcourt but got it back before Lowry iced the game with two free throws with seven seconds left.
Stonington hasn't lost to an ECC Division II team all season, but this was a challenge until its role players rose to the occasion with the main men on the bench.
"We realize Dorian and Nate are our top scorers," Hammond said, "but we have enough good athletes here to pick them up. I think it definitely helps that a few of us played for a state title soccer team. We're used to the pressure and know what it's like to play in front of a lot of people."
Tuesday at the Sun, the Bears will be seeking their first ECC tourney title after reaching and losing the final (one ECC tourney) to New London in 2011 and the D-II title game to St. Bernard in 2019. No. 6 East Lyme will play No. 4 Waterford in the Division I finals at 8 p.m.
Wosencroft is thrilled his role players stepped up, but he's hoping White, a player of the year candidate, is ready after looking like he emerged from a Stonington-Killingly football game.
"Dorian is a gamer," Wosencroft said. "He's an All-ECC player and our leader."
