WOOD RIVER JCT. — Jeremiah Graham had another double-double and Chariho High got off to a fast start en route to 69-54 victory over Mt. Hope in a Division II boys basketball game Wednesday night.
Graham finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds, his seventh double-double of the season. He was 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.
The Chargers, meanwhile, scored 27 points in the first quarter and would lead 40-26 at halftime.
"We had a great offensive mindset tonight," coach Corey Downey said. "We were really trying to get to the basket. It's something that we worked on [Tuesday]: Make the extra pass and get to the basket. It was a big lift to have that offensive mindset."
Graham's eight field goals all came from 2-point range. He has scored in double figures in every game this season for the Chargers (12-4, 9-3 Division II).
Chris Niziolek added 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Kyle McGovern had nine points and six rebounds, Dylan Dugas contributed eight points and seven boards, and Chris Kozlosky hit three 3s for nine points.
"Jeremiah did a great job of getting to the basket," Downey said, "and [Kozlosky's] three 3s came in the second half. [Mt. Hope] had cut the lead to eight and he hit two consecutive 3s to put us up by 14. And those 3s came on team-oriented possessions."
Mt. Hope (4-10, 4-9) has lost three in a row and four of its last five.
Chariho next plays at St. Raphael Academy on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.