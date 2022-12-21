WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High started fast and got another strong all-around performance from Jeremiah Graham to hand Shea its first loss of the season, 62-49, in a Division II boys basketball game Wednesday.
The Chargers bolted to a 19-6 first-quarter lead, and expanded that advantage to 22, 38-16, at halftime.
"The guys were excited for the challenge," coach Corey Downey said. "We did a great job in our full-court and half-court defenses of turning them over and getting out in transition in the first half.
"And on defense we were really active. They have a couple big guys, 6-4, 6-5, and Jeremiah, Kyle McGovern, Mason Cabida and Dylan Dugas did a great job to match their physicality."
Dugas, a freshman, also provided some unexpected production on the offensive end, scoring 11 points to go with five rebounds and five steals.
"He was a big boost for us tonight," Downey said.
Shea managed to cut Chariho's lead to eight in the late stages, Downey said, but the Chargers "executed some big plays and went 7 for 7 from the free-throw line down the stretch."
Chris Niziolek was 5 for 5 from the line in the final minutes. He finished with 10 points and three steals. McGovern added 13 points.
Graham, meanwhile, had 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Chargers (4-2, 4-1 Division II). The senior forward is averaging 22.2 points and hasn't scored fewer than 16 in a game this season.
Malik Matanmi led the Raiders (4-1, 3-1) with 17.
Chariho nexts visits Westerly to face the Bulldogs in the first round of the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 28 at 6:15 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
