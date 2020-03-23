WESTERLY — Westerly High put together another strong boys basketball season this winter and it showed in the postseason selections.
Four Bulldogs earned honors after the Bulldogs finished 19-5 overall, 15-3 in Division II, before losing in the quarterfinals of the league tournament.
Senior Chas Morgan and junior Jawarie Hamelin were named to the Division II-C first team. Seniors Patrick Murphy and Nick Lauzon were picked to the second team.
The 19-team league is divided into four divisions for postseason selections.
Morgan, a 6-foot-2 guard/forward, averaged 18.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He scored in double figures in 23 of 24 games and had a season-high 32 points in a win against Shea during the regular season.
Morgan was the team's leading free-throw shooter at 67.5%. He led the team in free-throw attempts with 120, 26 more than Hamelin, who was second on the team.
"Obviously, he had an incredibly consistent season," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "He was over 20 for almost every game, it seemed. He was the guy we relied on for consistent scoring.
"He also diversified his game a little bit this year. He was able to get to the foul line and he scored a lot more in the paint. It got to the point where teams closed out on him high, kept a guy on him or face-guarded him. He also usually defended one of the better players on the opposing team."
Morgan finished his career with 1,083 points, 13th on Westerly's all-time list, and 137 3-pointers, fourth in program history.
Hamelin, a 5-11, point guard, developed into one of top threats in league with his all-around play.
He was second on the team in scoring at 15.4 points per game. He also led the team in rebounding (9.1), assists (5.1) and steals (5.3).
"His leap from his sophomore year to his junior year was as much as I've ever seen here," Gleason said."One of the reasons we saw a lot of zone was, one, we weren't consistent enough with our outside shooting and, two, no one, or very few, could guard Jawarie man-to-man.
"He's a true point guard. He was making passes as a sophomore that the other guys weren't ready for. Now, they are able to anticipate what he sees."
Hamelin finished the season with one triple-double and 13 double-doubles.
"He was by far our best rebounder and his ability to anticipate on defense was one of the keys to the success of our full-court press," Gleason said.
Murphy, a 6-0, guard/forward, averaged 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds.
Murphy scored 815 points in his career. He often played out of position, spending a lot more time around the rim because that was where Gleason needed him.
"He never questioned that. He kind of got squeezed out of first team because there were so many good players, but he had a first-team season," Gleason said. "He had the mid-range jumper, which is a lost art, and he was able to get out in transition. He gets a lot of offensive rebounds. He was often defending the center on the other team. He was just a joy to coach."
Lauzon, a 6-foot forward, averaged 6.6 points and 2.6 rebounds.
"It was nice to see him get recognized by the coaches. He didn't have a lot of points or a lot of rebounds, but other coaches have told me he was the glue to our team," Gleason said. "He's the best team defender I've ever coached. He took more than 50 charges in his career. As someone who played that way, it was a joy for me to see him recognized."
Westerly started the season 16-2, but finished 3-3 including a home loss to Wheeler School that cost the Bulldogs the top seed in the D-II tournament. After losing to Shea in the D-II quarterfinals, the Bulldogs fell to Cranston West in the state tournament. Both of those losses were at home.
Lauzon missed a number of games in the middle of the season with an injury. Byron Dunn, one of the key components of Westerly's full-court press, missed five games late in the season and was not 100 percent when he returned for the postseason.
Connor Warner, who averaged 10 points a game as a junior, did not play the entire season due to a knee injury. His presence would have given the Bulldogs another outside scoring threat.
"It would have been nice to get the 20 wins," Gleason said. "We had a great year; it was a great group to coach. They gave everything they had. We finished 15-3 in what many consider to be the best D-II ever."
