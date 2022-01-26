NORTH STONINGTON — Plainfield downed Wheeler High, 52-47, snapping the Lions' six-game winning streak in an ECC out-of-division boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Plainfield (2-6) led 28-21 at the half and 41-32 at the end of the third quarter. Wheeler did cut the deficit to three points in the final minute, but could get no closer.
Kyle Kessler led Wheeler with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Zane Brewer finished with 11 points, and Keith Zardies scored 10. Deondre Bransford contributed 11 rebounds.
Wheeler (8-4) next travels to Tourtellotte on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
