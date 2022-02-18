WESTERLY — There was something about the Westerly High vs. Cumberland boys basketball results during the regular season that belied the teams' respective won-loss records: Westerly with a good mark (16-5) and Cumberland not-so-much (6-16).
Westerly beat Cumberland by just three and 10 points, and Bulldogs coach Mike Gleason knew his RIIL Division I preliminary-round game Friday would not be a walkover.
He just didn't expect fifth-seeded Westerly (9-1 at Federico Gym this season) to be sent home. No. 12 Cumberland overcame a 13-point second-quarter deficit to quiet a sizable Westerly student section and beat the Bulldogs, 48-40.
What Gleason feared — Cumberland's physical play inside — came to fruition and stymied the Bulldogs in a second half that saw them score just 13 points and go 4 for 13 from the free-throw line.
"I don't think we've ever been as tired in a game as we were tonight," Gleason said. "We were up 13, then Cumberland started pounding the offensive glass. Our stats had us with just four defensive rebounds and them 13 offensive rebounds in the second half. Cumberland would miss, get possession again and kept the ball away from us. I'd say time of possession was 70 percent for them. "
Westerly's offense was out of sync most of the game. Only sophomore Jesse Samo's sizzling first-half shooting (five 3-pointers, 17 points) kept the Bulldogs in front.
"Jesse is a prolific shooter for a sophomore and really carried us in the first half," Gleason said.
Cumberland focused on Samo in the second half, holding him scoreless on just a few attempts. Nobody else stepped up to fill the scoring void. Cumberland limited leading scorer Dante Wilk (18 ppg) to just three in the second half and 10 overall.
"Our defense refocused," Cumberland coach Gary Reedy said. "There are just some matchups that favor some teams. I think our big guys (Luke Plumer and Jack Proctor) are physical and a little quicker than theirs. They have a good guard in Wilk, but we have a very good one in Kalil Fofana. I think If we played Westerly 10 times, they'd win six. It was just our time tonight."
Cumberland, which plays No. 4 Smithfield in the quarterfinals next week, went on an 8-0 run to cut Westerly's lead to 32-30 with 3:24 left in the third. Ben Gorman scored on two free throws and from an inbounds pass from Marcus Haik to put the Bulldogs up 35-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
Then Westerly went cold from the field and the line. Jackson Ogle made a free throw to put Westerly up 36-31 with just under seven minutes left. Westerly didn't score again until two minutes remained.
Fafona, a 6-1 guard who led Cumberland with 17 points, scored six in a 9-0 Cumberland run, including 4 for 4 from the line, to put the Bulldogs behind 40-36.
Haik's hoop finally broke the drought to cut it to 40-38, but two Fafona free throws upped the lead to 42-38 before Haik made one free throw.
Westerly's Romello Hamelin made a steal, got fouled and made one free throw to cut the gap to 42-40 with 1:04 left. A Plumer putback made it 44-40. After a Westerly miss, Fafona made two from the stripe with 38 seconds to go to make it 46-40.
Westerly will likely land a bid to the 18-team state tournament starting in early March. The Bulldogs were No. 5 in the most recent power ratings.
"We get another chance to make a run in 10 days in the Open tournament," Gleason said. "This game will hurt a bit but we should still get a high seed and a first-round home game. We've had a very good season, so hopefully we'll regroup."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.