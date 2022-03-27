WESTERLY — Dante Wilk was a force for the Westerly High boys basketball team this season.
The 5-foot-11 senior guard averaged 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He led the team in scoring average and had the most 3-pointers with 45.
He scored in double figures in 23 of 24 games and scored 20 or more points seven times. He also played in the coaches association senior All-Star game, scoring 12 points.
Wilk's accomplishments earned him Division I second-team and Division I-B first-team honors for the Bulldogs.
"Dante improved as much as any player I've ever coached," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "His improvement from his junior year to his senior year was phenomenal. He was a complete offensive player.
"He worked hard in the offseason on his shot. The fact he was a perimeter shooter allowed him to get to the rim left-handed. Even if teams had a game plan to stop him, he scored."
Westerly played in Division I and consequently faced the state's top teams throughout the season.
"Every night he got the best defensive player from the other team," Gleason said. "He really stepped up his game on the defensive end and he rebounded well. He just had a phenomenal year."
Sophomore guard Jess Samo was also named to the Division I-B first team.
The 6-2 Samo averaged 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and was second on the team with 37 3-pointers. Samo was known primarily as a 3-pointer shooter after his freshman year, but became a more well-rounded player this season.
"During the offseason and over the summer he really improved getting to the rim," Gleason said. "He was much more difficult to guard and he could drive by defenders. He also rebounded well."
Samo had 20 or more points twice and scored in double figures in 11 of 24 games.
Senior forwards Jackson Ogle and Marcus Haik were Division I-B second-team selections.
The 6-2 Ogle averaged 10.4 points and 6.1 rebounds.
"He was our best rebounder and it was great to be able to rely on his consistency," Gleason said. "He really stepped up defensively and became a good shot blocker in the paint. He was a unsung guy on the team who kind of fell through the cracks. But he was as steady as they come."
The 6-2 Haik averaged 3.8 points, but was recognized for his work on the defensive end. He was also a solid rebounder, averaging 5.3 per game.
"He is as good a team defender as I've ever coached," Gleason said. "He guarded the best player on the other team no matter what position and no matter how big he was. And as the year went along, he was able to contribute from the 3-point line."
Westerly finished the season 17-7 and qualified for the Division I and state tournaments. Four of Westerly's losses came against teams that qualified for the final four of the state tournament.
