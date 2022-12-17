NORTH STONINGTON — Old Saybrook limited Wheeler High to six points in the fourth quarter and beat the Lions, 58-51, in a nonleague boys basketball game on Saturday.
Wheeler led 31-26 at the half, but trailed 46-45 at the end of the third quarter. The Rams outscored Wheeler 20-14 in the third quarter.
"In the second half, they went to a zone and we had some turnovers and we were unable penetrate the zone," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "They were a big team with a lot of seniors."
Kyle Kessler made three 3-pointers and led the Lions with 15 points and four assists. Keith Zardies scored 12 and Zane Brewer finished with 10.
Old Saybrook is now 2-0. It was the season-opener for Wheeler. The Lions next travel to Bolton on Tuesday for a 6:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
