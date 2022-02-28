WESTERLY — Westerly High is the No. 8 seed in the state boys basketball tournament and will host a game on Thursday.
The Bulldogs will take on No. 9 Mount Pleasant starting at 6 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant is 12-8 after losing to Classical in the quarterfinals of the Division I tournament. Classical went on to win the Division I tournament title on Sunday handing La Salle Academy its first loss of the season.
Westerly brings a record of 16-6 into the contest after falling to Cumberland in the preliminary round of the Division I tournament.
Mt. Pleasant beat Westerly, 59-54, on Jan. 14 in a home game for the Bulldogs. It was one of only two home losses for Westerly, which has a 10-2 record at Federico Gym.
The winner faces top-seed La Salle or No. 16 Narragansett or No. 17 Coventry on Sunday at Rhode Island College at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.