STONINGTON — Stonington High is seeded sixth in the Division III boys basketball tournament and has received a first-round bye.
Stonington (19-3) will host the winner of No. 11 New London and No. 22 Torrington on March 10 at 6:30 p.m. in a second-round game.
The Bears captured the ECC Division II tournament title on Tuesday with a 65-62 win over Windham. They have won 15 straight.
New London hosts Torrington on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Seedings for the tournament are based on regular-season records. The Bears were 16-3 in the regular season.
Kolbe Cathedral (17-2) is the top seed.
— Keith Kimberlin
