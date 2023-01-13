WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chris Niziolek buried six 3-pointers, Jeremiah Graham had a double-double and the Chariho High boys basketball team won its ninth straight, 62-47 over Pilgrim in a Division II contest Friday night.
Niziolek, who finished with 21 points, hit three of his 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Chargers turned a four-point halftime lead, 27-23, into a 44-32 advantage heading into the final period.
"In the first half we were taking too many quick shots," Chariho coach Corey Downey said, noting the game was tied 30-all early in the second quarter.
"In the third quarter we were getting to the basket more and being more patient offensively, and our half-court defense allowed us to get out in transition, too," he added. "We just did a better job in our offensive sets in the second half."
Graham had 22 points and 12 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season. Riley Reed added nine points, and Kyle McGovern had six points and five steals.
Pilgrim fell to 4-9, 3-6 Division II.
Chariho (10-2, 7-1) next plays at Burrillville on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
