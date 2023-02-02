WARWICK — Chris Niziolek and Jeremiah Graham posted some impressive numbers, and Chariho High got off to a fast start en route to a 73-57 victory over Toll Gate in a Division II boys basketball game Thursday night.
Niziolek buried six 3-pointers and scored 23 points. It's the second time this season he's sunk six from beyond the arc in a game this season. Graham, meanwhile, charted his eighth double-double, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds. He also had six assists.
The Chargers opened a 19-point lead in the first quarter, 24-5, and never looked back.
"We really shared the ball well," coach Corey Downey said. "Most of our baskets in the first half were on assists. We really attacked the paint and tried to find the open man."
Kyle McGovern added 15 points and five rebounds for the Chargers (15-4, 12-3 Division II).
Downey said that Niziolek and Graham have been consistent with their production all season.
"Niziolek can knock down shots and he's tough to defend," Downey said. "Jeremiah nearly had a triple-double. They've been doing it all year for us."
Toll Gate (5-11, 3-9) lost its third in a row.
Chariho, which has won four straight, next hosts Middletown on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
