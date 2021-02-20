STONINGTON — NFA scored 47 points in the second half and pulled away from Stonington High, 78-41, in an ECC South Division boys basketball game Saturday night.
Stonington trailed 31-21 at the half, but the Wildcats outscored the Bears, 20-10, in the third quarter to take a 51-31 lead.
Dorian White led the Bears in scoring with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Cam Hinchey contributed nine points, and Cole DeVoe finished with eight. DeVoe also had seven steals. Nate Cyr and Alex Tobiassen led the Bears in rebounding with six each.
Aidan Martin made four 3s and scored a game-high 22 points for NFA (0-1).
Stonington (0-2) next hosts Fitch on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
