NEW LONDON — When Alex DePerry made two free throws with 1:23 left in the first half Wednesday night against New London, it appeared Stonington High's boys basketball team might be in decent shape.
The free throws reduced New London's lead to eight points, and if Stonington could have kept its deficit in that range for the rest of the half, it would have given the Bears momentum heading into the second half.
Instead, the fourth-seeded Whalers scored nine points over the final 1:04 of the second quarter to push the lead to 17 on their way to an 87-59 win in a second-round Division III state tournament game at Conway Gym.
The loss ended the season for No. 20 Stonington (9-14).
"When you are playing a game against team like this all it takes is 30 seconds to a minute, and all of a sudden, you are in a hole and you are like, 'What the hell just happened?'" Stonington coach Jay Wosencroft said.
"But I am proud of our effort, proud of our heart. We didn't have a lot of room for error. We had to pretty much play a perfect game tonight."
Stonington senior guard Luke Lowry, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds, said New London's late first-half surge was costly.
"That 1:30 to end the half really killed us," he said. "We talked in the locker room that we needed to claw back slowly, but it got away from us."
Stonington relied on a 2-3 zone defense in the first half, but the Whalers were effective from long range, making four 3-pointers.
Stonington packed its zone to prevent drives to the basket, and that meant a number of the 3-point attempts were not strongly contested.
"I haven't seen them shoot the ball like they did tonight," Wosencroft said. "They are young, they are good, they are hungry and they are athletic."
New London started three sophomores and a freshman.
Stonington had a chance to get back in the game in the third quarter when the Whalers scored just five points in the first four minutes of the second half. But Stonington missed its first six shots of the quarter and also turned the ball over three times as New London's lead reached 20 points, 49-29, with 3:51 left in the period.
The Whalers led 57-40 at the end of the third, and substitutes played the final 3:30 of the game.
Stonington had a difficult time with New London sophomore Savahn Warren.
The 6-foot-2, smooth-shooting guard made four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points. Warren had the play of the game late in the first quarter with an emphatic one-handed dunk amid traffic in transition.
Sophomore DaShaun Phillips added 13 points, while freshman Xavier Goode contributed 15. Freshman Julius Washington came off the bench to finish with 12.
New London (19-5) will next host No. 5 Fitch, a 52-49 winner against St. Paul on Wednesday, on Friday at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
Stonington's Robbie Scavello finished with 15 points, six rebounds and five steals. DePerry hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.
Stonington qualified for the state tournament in its final regular-season game against Sports and Medical Science Academy and earned a road win over Torrington in the Division III first round.
"We struggled throughout the year, but to get that big win over SMSA to qualify and to go up to Torrington and get a win definitely felt good," Lowry said. "I had a great four years here and I wouldn't trade it for anything."
Lowry was the only returning player who saw meaningful minutes last season for the Bears.
"It took awhile for guys to settle in and understand what it's like to play at the varsity level," Wosencroft said. "I thought there were games we lost that we should have definitely won. Our message was defense and rebounding. We stayed with it and got better as the year went along."
