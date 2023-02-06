NORTH STONINGTON — It was apparent very early how fired up Wheeler High was to play Stonington on Monday night in an ECC out-of-division boys basketball game.
A loud, capacity crowd of 450 in the Wheeler Gymatorium created the type of atmosphere you see on Big Monday on ESPN. A fired-up Lions squad responded by controlling the action throughout, slicing through the Bears' press and suffocating them defensively en route to a 68-58 victory, a rare Wheeler win over its neighbor to the south.
Wheeler's "Special K" backcourt of Keith Zardies (13 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals) and Kyle Kessler (14 points, five rebounds, four assists, five steals) ran the show.
Meanwhile, undersized 6-foot-1 center Deondre Bransford (19 points, seven rebounds) was relentless on the offensive boards, forward Zane Brewer scored 14 points, and swingman Jayson Krysiewicz, with help from Kyle Montigny off the bench, harrassed Stonington guard Luke Lowry in a box-and-one defense, holding the 22-points-per-game scorer to one first-half field goal and 14 points overall.
"This is our Duke-North Carolina game," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "It's always significant with us being bordering towns. It means a little bit more just because of my relationship with [Stonington coach Jay Wosencroft], with us being former Stonington players. Always love and family, but this game meant a lot to us. The kids believed in me and believed in the system."
The system is working. The Lions (12-4) have won four in a row, nine of their last 10 and are unbeaten in ECC Division IV (6-0). Division III Stonington (6-10) missed a chance to qualify for the postseason, much to the dismay of Wosencroft, and had a three-game winning streak snapped.
"We did nothing tough, nothing physical and offered no resistance at the rim," Wosencroft said. "The environment in here was great, but we showed no fight. I thought we'd be up for a crosstown rival; we didn't do the things we needed to do to win. They have two good guards, but we let them do whatever they wanted. This is how we've been all year. We play hard at times and play team basketball, and other times we do what we did tonight."
Midway through the first quarter, Zardies sparked a 10-0 run to give Wheeler the lead for good, 16-8. The 5-8 guard made a three-point play, a layup, fed Kessler for a layup and made 3 of 4 free throws in the spurt.
"We felt confident coming in," Zardies said. "We know each other well, playing at the Westerly YMCA and summer leagues. We felt we were quicker and could break their press."
Falling behind 18-14 after one quarter, Stonington got within three, 20-17, on a trey by Robbie Scavello (team-high 19 points). Wheeler used another run (7-0) to lead 30-18 with four minutes left in the half. Lowry made his first basket to cut the cap to 30-22 before Stonington battled to within 35-28 at halftime. Lowry had just three points in the first half.
"All we ask from Jason is play good defense," Bailey said. "If there were an All-ECC defensive team, Jason and Kyle Montigny would be on it."
Wosencroft thought Stonington helped contain Lowry as well.
"Wheeler didn't do anything different than others have done against Luke," he said. "We just didn't set any screens to get him free."
Bransford and Brewer, who scored six of his 14 points in the third quarter, did damage in the paint to help Wheeler take a 53-42 lead after three quarters. Early in the fourth, Zardies brought the Wheeler student section to their feet with a behind-the-back assist for a Bransford layup to make it 56-42.
"With Keith and Kyle, I feel we have two point guards," Bailey said. "Zane can handle the ball, too. One can handle the ball and another can go to the wing. They're interchangeable and they know their jobs and they know our schemes. When we pass the ball, we can be very dangerous within our offense. We feel very comfortable running as long as we take care of the ball, which we did tonight."
Alex DePerry (nine points) made a 3-pointer to cut the gap to 58-49 with four minutes left, but Wheeler swelled its lead to 68-50 to all but put the game out of reach with over two minutes to go.
Wheeler next hosts Tourtellotte on Friday at 7 p.m. Stonington plays at Waterford on Wednesday at 7.
