TORRINGTON, Conn. — Stonington High, motivated by some talk behind closed doors, defeated Torrington, 66-54, in the first round of the Division III boys basketball state tournament on Monday.
"Before the game in the locker room we could hear their coaches saying we were soft and don't rebound," Stonington coach Jay Wosencroft said. "The boys heard it and took it personally.
"We rebounded well and played defense — two things we've been working at all year."
Wosencroft said the Bears played man-to-man defense most of the game.
"The two games I scouted them they shot the light outs. We considered a 1-3-1 [zone], but we came out and competed in the man and just stayed with it," Wosencroft said.
No. 20 Stonington (9-13) will now travel to No. 4 New London for a second-round game on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. New London had a bye in the first round.
Stonington led 17-9 after the first quarter and did not trail again. No. 13 Torrington (11-10) did cut its deficit to four points in the second half, but could get no closer.
Wosencroft said getting the early lead was important for the Bears.
"Sometimes we have a trend of getting down early," Wosencroft said.
Luke Lowry made three 3-pointers and led the Bears in scoring with 16 points. Robbie Scavello finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Alex DePerry contributed 15 points and eight rebounds.
Aaron LoPresto added 14 points and was 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Stonington made 11 of 14 free throws in the final quarter as the Raiders were pressing and fouling in an effort to catch the Bears.
Torrington, a Naugatuck Valley League team, finished the season 11-10.
— Keith Kimberlin
