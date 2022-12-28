WESTERLY — Jonah Monnes' steal and driving layup with 17.1 seconds remaining lifted South Kingstown past Stonington, 54-52, in a WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament junior varsity boys game on Wednesday.
Monnes finished with 11 points for the Rebels in the first-round game. Ian McIntyre led South with 14 and Derek Moffat had 12.
South Kingstown outscored Stonington, 21-12, in the fourth quarter to earn the win.
Dylan Cimini led Stonington with 14 points. Brady O'Neil had 12.
South Kingstown will play Westerly in the JV title game on Friday at 4 p.m. Chariho and Stonington will play in the consolation game at 2:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.