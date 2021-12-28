MONDAY’S GAMES

BOYS

WCCU Holiday Tournament

CHARIHO 80, SOUTH KINGSTOWN 54

Chariho (54)

Tyler LaBelle 8 3-4 22, Jeremiah Graham 4 2-4 10, Logan Smallridge 4 0-0 12, Nate Allen 0 4-6 4, Jaxson Morkis 2 0-0 5, Chris Niziolek 0 1-2 1, Kyle McGovern 1 1-2 3, Brendan McGovern 3 2-2 9, Riley Reed 0 0-0 0, Liam Flynn 5 0-0 10, Zoot Boschwitz 2 0-0 4. Totals: 29 13-20 80.

SK score by quarters unavailable

Chariho 14 30 16 20 — 80

3-point field goals: Chariho (9) — Smallridge 4, LaBelle 3, McGovern, Morkis.

Rebounds: Unavailable.

——–

WESTERLY 61, STONINGTON 49

Westerly (61)

Dante Wilk 9 1-3 19, Marcus Haik 0 1-2 1, Ben Gorman 2 1-4 5, Jesse Samo 4 2-3 12, Jackson Ogle 8 1-4 18, Romello Hamelin 1 2-2 4, Brayden Chiaradio 1 0-0 2, Lance Williams 0 0-2 0. Totals: 25 8-21 61.

Stonington 49

Luke Lowry 0 0-1 0, Nate Cyr 5 1-1 14, Wynn Hammond 1 1-3 3, Sam Montalto 6 3-5 15, Cameron Hinchey 5 2-2 15, Drew Johnson 1 0-0 2, Jackson Bernard 0 0-0 0, Baxter Menzies 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-13 49.

Stonington 15 12 13 9 — 49

Westerly 13 20 9 19 — 61

3-point field goals: Stonington (6) — Cyr 3, Hinchey 3. Westerly (3) — Samo 2, Ogle.

Rebounds: Stonington (14) — Cyr 3, Hammond 3, Montalto 3, Hinchey 2, Lowry 2, Bernard. Westerly (33) — Gorman 10, Wilk 7, Samo 5, Ogle 4, Hamelin 3, Williams 3.

——–

Grasso Tech Holiday Tournament

WHEELER 65, MONTVILLE 41

Wheeler (65)

Kyle Kessler 3 2-2 9, Keith Zardies 3 4-4 10, Tyler Burdick 0 0-0 0, Deondre Bransford 5 4-6 14, John Anderson 3 1-2 9, Wyatt Elliott 0 2-2 2, Jason Krysiewicz 1 0-1 2, Zane Brewer 8 2-2 19, Kyle Montigny 0 0-0 0, Nate Mayne 0 0-0 0, Garrett Lenihan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 15-19 65.

Wheeler 17 11 21 16 — 65

Montville 7 9 11 14 — 41

3-point field goals: Wheeler (4) — Anderson 2, Brewer, Kessler.

Rebounds: Wheeler (56) — Bransford 20, Elliott 8, Kessler 8, Brewer 7, Krysiewicz 6, Anderson 5, Burdick, Zardies.

