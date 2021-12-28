MONDAY’S GAMES
BOYS
WCCU Holiday Tournament
CHARIHO 80, SOUTH KINGSTOWN 54
Chariho (54)
Tyler LaBelle 8 3-4 22, Jeremiah Graham 4 2-4 10, Logan Smallridge 4 0-0 12, Nate Allen 0 4-6 4, Jaxson Morkis 2 0-0 5, Chris Niziolek 0 1-2 1, Kyle McGovern 1 1-2 3, Brendan McGovern 3 2-2 9, Riley Reed 0 0-0 0, Liam Flynn 5 0-0 10, Zoot Boschwitz 2 0-0 4. Totals: 29 13-20 80.
SK score by quarters unavailable
Chariho 14 30 16 20 — 80
3-point field goals: Chariho (9) — Smallridge 4, LaBelle 3, McGovern, Morkis.
Rebounds: Unavailable.
——–
WESTERLY 61, STONINGTON 49
Westerly (61)
Dante Wilk 9 1-3 19, Marcus Haik 0 1-2 1, Ben Gorman 2 1-4 5, Jesse Samo 4 2-3 12, Jackson Ogle 8 1-4 18, Romello Hamelin 1 2-2 4, Brayden Chiaradio 1 0-0 2, Lance Williams 0 0-2 0. Totals: 25 8-21 61.
Stonington 49
Luke Lowry 0 0-1 0, Nate Cyr 5 1-1 14, Wynn Hammond 1 1-3 3, Sam Montalto 6 3-5 15, Cameron Hinchey 5 2-2 15, Drew Johnson 1 0-0 2, Jackson Bernard 0 0-0 0, Baxter Menzies 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-13 49.
Stonington 15 12 13 9 — 49
Westerly 13 20 9 19 — 61
3-point field goals: Stonington (6) — Cyr 3, Hinchey 3. Westerly (3) — Samo 2, Ogle.
Rebounds: Stonington (14) — Cyr 3, Hammond 3, Montalto 3, Hinchey 2, Lowry 2, Bernard. Westerly (33) — Gorman 10, Wilk 7, Samo 5, Ogle 4, Hamelin 3, Williams 3.
——–
Grasso Tech Holiday Tournament
WHEELER 65, MONTVILLE 41
Wheeler (65)
Kyle Kessler 3 2-2 9, Keith Zardies 3 4-4 10, Tyler Burdick 0 0-0 0, Deondre Bransford 5 4-6 14, John Anderson 3 1-2 9, Wyatt Elliott 0 2-2 2, Jason Krysiewicz 1 0-1 2, Zane Brewer 8 2-2 19, Kyle Montigny 0 0-0 0, Nate Mayne 0 0-0 0, Garrett Lenihan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 15-19 65.
Wheeler 17 11 21 16 — 65
Montville 7 9 11 14 — 41
3-point field goals: Wheeler (4) — Anderson 2, Brewer, Kessler.
Rebounds: Wheeler (56) — Bransford 20, Elliott 8, Kessler 8, Brewer 7, Krysiewicz 6, Anderson 5, Burdick, Zardies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.