MIDDLETOWN — For about 4½ minutes in the second quarter, Chariho High's boys basketball team was flawless in its state tournament game against Middletown on Thursday night.
Chariho, led by the outstanding play of senior forward Jeremiah Graham, made seven straight shots and outscored the Islanders 18-4 to take a commanding 15-point lead.
But flawless is a tough standard to maintain.
The Islanders took advantage of a string of Chariho turnovers in the second half, made a key defensive adjustment and just played better to overcome the early deficit and prevail, 68-52.
The loss ended the season for 12th-seeded Chargers.
No. 5 Middletown (22-4) limited Chariho (17-7) to just three points in the third quarter and outscored the Chargers 20-3 in the period to take a 49-40 lead.
Chariho was 1 for 11 from the field and had seven turnovers in the quarter. Most of the turnovers were on possessions during which the Chargers failed to get up a shot.
"[The turnovers are] what cost us the game against them the first time [this season], and we just didn't want to have turnovers that led to easy baskets," Downey said. "I think their first four, six or eight points came off turnovers early in the third quarter and it hurt us."
Downey said he thought the Islanders' off-ball defenders did a better job with helping out in their man-to-man defense in the second half.
"Their ball pressure cost us a little bit in not being able to get to the paint," Downey said. "But they were helping way more and we weren't as active moving without the ball to find those kind of open spaces.
"We were finding those open spaces for layups in the first half."
Middletown coach Kyle Lendrum said the Islanders also made a defensive adjustment at halftime.
"Two of their guys who aren't great scorers, we took the guys covering them and had them pack themselves in the lane," Lendrum said. "When Graham got into the paint and saw two people, it made it difficult for him to do anything.
"Anytime they ball screened for Graham, we would trap."
The Chargers continued to lose ground in the fourth quarter, and with 3:39 remaining they trailed by 15 points, 60-45, and had scored just eight points in the second half.
Graham finished with 28 points, 25 of them in the first half. He closed the first quarter with a banked 3-pointer just past the midcourt circle on Chariho's half of the floor.
During one stretch in the second quarter, Graham made three consecutive 3-pointers and seemed to grab every rebound.
"It was a pretty incredible performance of basketball," Downey said. "That is what we've seen from him all year. It was a pleasure to coach someone like that."
Graham scored 503 points this season, averaging 21.0 points per game.
Myles Price followed Graham in scoring with seven points, and Chris Kozlosky had six.
Patrick Cranson had a big second half for Middletown with all of his 15 points, including 10 in the third quarter. R.J. Wiggins led the Islanders with 20.
Middletown, which lost in the Division II title game to Johnston on Sunday, 59-52, advanced to the quarterfinals where it face No. 4 Barrington, a 56-52 winner over North Smithfield, on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Rhode Island College.
The other games at RIC on Saturday are top-seeded La Salle vs. No. 9 St. Raphael Academy at noon; No. 11 East Providence vs. No. 14 Smithfield at 2 p.m.; and No. 10 Cumberland vs. No. 2 Hendricken at 4 p.m.
Middletown and St. Ray's are the only two remaining D-II teams in the tournament. The rest are from Division I.
