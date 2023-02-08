WOOD RIVER JCT. — An offensive rebound here, a loose ball there.
That was about all that separated the Chariho High and Middletown boys basketball teams Wednesday night.
Unfortunately for Chariho, Middletown came up with enough of those big plays when it mattered most to produce a 57-54 Division II win.
The game featured two of the better teams in the league. Middletown moved to 18-2, 14-2 Division II; Chariho dropped to 13-4, 12-4.
"They had too many loose balls, too many extra opportunities," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "We can't do that against a team like this that can shoot the 3 and get to the basket. And it just put too much pressure on us defensively."
Chariho pulled within three points, 51-48, on a free throw by Mason Cabida with 4:06 left in the game.
On its next possession, Middletown came up with a loose ball and an offensive rebound to give itself extra chances to score. After running down the offensive rebound in the corner, R.J. Wiggins (14 points) scored on a baseline drive to put the Islanders ahead, 53-48, with 3:22 left.
Chariho's Chris Niziolek, who finished with 16 points, nailed a 3-pointer to cut the Middletown lead to two, 53-51, with 2:50 remaining.
The Chargers later had a chance to tie the game, but they failed to convert on a drive to the basket (a hoped-for foul call didn't come).
Instead, the Islanders were able to get the ball out in transition, and Timothy Robinson, a senior swingman who had two dunks in the game, scored on a breakout to put Middletown up 55-51 with 2:20 left.
Cabida answered with a 14-footer on the baseline to make it 55-53 with 2:01 remaining.
Chariho later had two contested opportunities in the lane to tie it, but could not convert either one.
Still, the Chargers were not done. Kyle McGovern came up with a steal with just under a minute left, and it appeared Chariho might have an advantage coming up the floor with an opportunity to tie the game.
But the Islanders were able to poke the ball away near midcourt and came up with a loose ball during the ensuing scramble. They got it to Robinson (16 points) for a layup with 35 seconds left to make it 57-53.
"That was a big play in the game. In those moments, we just didn't really take care of the basketball enough to be able to executive offensively," Downey said. "And we have to clean up our defensive rebounding."
A free throw by Niziolek cut the deficit to three, 57-54, with 28.3 left.
Middletown missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free-throw situation with 15.4 to go, but came up with an offensive rebound. Chariho immediately fouled and Middletown once again missed the front end with 13.2 left.
This time, Chariho came down with the rebound and called timeout with 9.6 remaining. The Chargers missed a step-back 3-pointer and another rushed attempt at the buzzer as the game ended.
Chariho had opened a 12-point lead, 33-21, with 1:10 left in the first half. The Chargers, sparked by the play of Myles Price off the bench, had outscored the Islanders 12-2 to open the second quarter.
But Middletown outscored Chariho 5-1 to close the half to only trail by eight, 34-26.
"Chariho came out in the first half and punched us in the mouth. They were getting all the loose balls," Middletown coach Kevin Lendrum said. "You have to play hard every second of the season, not one game, not one quarter, not one half, the whole way. The first half we didn't do that.
"In the second half, we played with a lot more effort. Chariho is tough and this is a tough place to play. I told them every game the rest of the way is going to be played like this."
Jeremiah Graham finished with 16 points for the Chargers, but Middletown did not allow him to score in the final quarter.
Chariho played without starters Riley Reed and Dylan Dugas due to injuries, Downey said. Dugas has missed the last two games after an injury late in the Lincoln game. Downey said he didn't know when they would return.
Middletown also played without starter Ben Connerton, who is sidelined by an ankle injury. He averages 10.3 points a game.
Chariho next travels to Cranston West on Friday for a 7 p.m. game and closes the season on Tuesday, hosting Hope at 7 p.m.
Downey said the Chargers still have an opportunity for a top four seed and a home playoff game in the Division II quarterfinals.
