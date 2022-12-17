PLAINFIELD — Stonington High's Luke Lowry scored a career-high 31 points helping the Bears past Plainfield, 83-48, in an ECC Division III boys basketball game on Saturday.
Lowry made four 3-pointers and was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. He also contributed five assists and four rebounds.
"Luke ran the floor like he always does," Stonington coach Jay Wosencroft said. "He was great in transition today and he knocked down a bunch of shots. Thursday night he didn't shoot it well. It was the season-opener at home and there was a lot of emotion. Today, he played loose and free."
Lowry's previous career high was last season when he had 18 points twice.
Robbie Scavello finished with 14 points and four steals. Aaron LoPresto scored 13 and finished with five assists. Alex DePerry scored 11 with six assists.
"We defended well," Wosencroft said. And we made a big effort to rebound the ball today."
Stonington (2-0, 1-0 ECC Division III) led 48-22 at halftime. Stonington next hosts Woodstock Academy on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
It was the season-opener for Plainfield.
