STONINGTON — If there were a Most Improved Player award in ECC boys basketball, Stonington High senior guard Luke Lowry might have been a unanimous selection this season.
The 6-foot-1 Lowry averaged 20.4 points, four rebounds and three assists a game, earning ECC Division III first- team honors. He also led the Bears, who reached the state tournament and posted a 9-14 overall record, with 44 steals and 45 3-point baskets. His production skyrocketed considering he averaged 7.3 points a game coming off the bench for Stonington's ECC Division II tournament championship team as a junior.
"I'm extremely proud of Luke," Stonington coach Jay Wosencroft said. "He changed from a role player last year to the No. 1 guy. He continued to excel despite being the main focus of defenses. I'm happy with his growth and maturity as a kid. He was a quiet leader."
Lowry hit the 31-point mark twice and scored in double figures in all but one game for Stonington. He also was selected to the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament All-Tournament team.
"I've been watching film of our games since the season ended, and Luke was even better than I thought watching live," Wosencroft said. "He does all the things necessary to contribute to winning basketball. It's not easy producing game after game when you are the focal point of a team's offense.
"He had a breakout year as a senior, but if we didn't have so many seniors last year on a 19-4 team, I would have asked him to do more and I'm sure he would have responded with 10 to 12 points a game. He still had a big impact on our 18-4 team."
Lowry bypassed playing his senior football season to work on his basketball skills and focus on building up his body."
"He worked hard, put on 15 pounds of muscle weightlifting and turned himself into an all-star player," Wosencroft said.
Lowry wasn't quite a one-man show. Junior guard Robbie Scavello made ECC Division III honorable mention after averaging 14.3 points a game. The 5-11 Scavello led the Bears in rebounding with 5.3 a game and contributed 62 assists. He hit a career-high 30 against Killingly.
"Robbie sometimes falls under the radar, even last year on JV when on a good team he finished as leading scorer," Wosencroft said. "He has a quiet way of going about things, then you look at the stat sheet and ask, 'How did that happen?' He took a while to get going this year but finished strong. We knew the scoring was there but he's also a very good defender."
Stonington capped an up-and-down season with a late flourish, beating Sports Science Academy in the regular season finale to just qualify for postseason with eight wins. The Bears went on the road to upset higher-seeded Torrington in the Division III state tourney before being ousted by New London in the second round.
Senior forward Josh Lord, who was third on the Bears with 81 rebounds, was named to the ECC scholar athlete squad. Senior backup center Brady Mullen made the ECC sportsmanship team.
