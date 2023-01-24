THOMPSON — Luke Lowry led four Stonington High players in double-figure scoring with 26 points and the Bears defeated Tourtellotte, 72-60, in a ECC out-of-division boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Lowry hit five 3-pointers en route to his 26-point night.
Stonington (3-10) led by 14, 36-22, at halftime and 23, 62-39, at the end of the third quarter against the Tigers (3-9).
Robbie Scavello contributed 16 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Bears. Aaron LoPresto added 13 points and five assists, and Alex DePerry had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Stonington returns home on Friday to take on Plainfield at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
