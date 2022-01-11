NORTH STONINGTON — Deondre Bansford scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Wheeler High boys basketball team beat Tourtellotte, 60-32, in an ECC Division IV game Tuesday night.
Wheeler limited Tourtellotte to two points in the second quarter and led 25-13 at the half.
"I thought our defensive effort after the first quarter was very good," Wheeler coach Neal Cobleigh said. "We passed the ball better and drove to the rim. We are starting to figure it out. We are getting there."
Zane Brewer finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Lions (5-3, 4-0 ECC Division IV). Keith Zardies added 10 points, and Wyatt Elliott contributed 11 rebounds.
Tourtellotte dropped to 3-4, 0-3. Wheeler will take a three-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Haddam-Killingworth at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
