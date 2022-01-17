NORTH STONINGTON — Zane Brewer scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Wheeler High boys basketball team earned its fifth straight win Monday, defeating Norwich Tech, 57-48, in a nonleague game.
Wheeler (7-3) led 33-20 at the half.
Wheeler coach Neal Cobleigh said Jason Krysiewicz did a good job defending Norwich Tech's Bradley St. Louis.
"He had 14 points, but only five in the second half. Jason did a nice job on him playing man[-to-man] defense," Cobleigh said. "He did a good job denying him the ball. He was our defensive MVP for sure."
Deondre Bansford contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions. Keith Zardies had 11 points and five steals, and Kyle Kessler had seven points and five assists.
Norwich Tech dropped to 3-3.
Wheeler next hosts Ellis Tech on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
