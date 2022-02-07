PUTNAM — Wheeler High could not overcome a tough second quarter and lost to Putnam, 54-45, in an ECC Division IV boys basketball game Monday night.
Putnam (6-7, 5-1 ECC Division IV) outscored Wheeler 14-5 in the second quarter to lead at the half, 25-17.
Zane Brewer led the Lions in scoring with 20 points and four 3-pointers. Kyle Kessler made three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.
Wheeler's Jayson Krysiewicz did an "excellent job holding Alonzo Henries to 14 points," coach Neal Cobleigh said in an email.
Wheeler (8-7, 4-2) next hosts Griswold on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
