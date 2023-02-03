MONTVILLE — Wheeler High went ahead to stay in the final minute, defeating Montville, 47-44, in an ECC Division IV boys basketball game Friday night.
The victory was the third straight for the Lions (11-4) and their ninth in 10 games. They remain unbeaten (6-0) in Division IV.
Wheeler tied the game 44-all on an out-of-bounds lob play to Kyle Montigny with about 50 seconds left, coach Stephen Bailey said. The Lions got a stop on defense and Deondre Bransford was fouled. He hit one of two to make it a one-point game, 45-44, and, after another Wheeler stop, Kyle Kessler hit two from the line to close it out.
Wheeler trailed 30-26 at halftime but only gave up 14 points the rest of the way, "which was phenomenal for us," Bailey said.
Bransford finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Wheeler. Zane Brewer had 14 points and eight boards, and Keith Zardies contributed eight points, four rebounds and three assists.
Standout guard Lebron Maurice scored 16 points — but just two after halftime — for the Indians (5-8, 3-4). Bailey credited the defense of Montigny and Jason Krysiewicz for slowing him down.
"They really stepped up in the second half to propel us to the win," Bailey said.
Wheeler next hosts Stonington on Monday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
