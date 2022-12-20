BOLTON, Conn. — Wheeler High fell behind early but rallied in the second half to defeat Bolton, 52-44, in a nonleague boys basketball game Tuesday.
The Lions (1-1) trailed 14-7 after the first quarter and 25-17 at halftime. But they outscored the Bulldogs, 35-19, the rest of the way, including a 19-10 in the third quarter.
First-year coach Stephen Bailey said Wheeler executed its game plan of attacking Bolton's 2-3 zone without taking selfish shots and playing man-to-man defense to take control.
"At halftime, the guys really bought in," Bailey said. "We understood coming in what we needed to do. It took a little bit for us to settle down. Coming out of halftime, the guys really understood their assignments.
"Nineteen points in a quarter takes a lot of hard work. We really played our roles to finish the game."
Four Lions scored in double figures led by Kyle Kessler with 12, including three 3-pointers. Zane Brewer finished with 11 points, and Deondre Brandford and Jayson Krysiewicz each scored 10.
Brewer added nine rebounds and five assists, Krysiewicz had eight boards and Bransford grabbed six.
Bolton dropped to 1-1.
Wheeler next plays at Killingly on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
