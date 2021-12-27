GROTON — Deondre Bransford had 14 points and 20 rebounds and the Wheeler High boys basketball team routed Montville, 65-41, in the Grasso Tech Holiday Tournament on Monday.
Both teams were missing players due to COVID-19. Wheeler was without four players, including one starter, for the ECC Division IV game. Wheeler coach Neal Cobleigh said Montville was missing "probably three starters" and dressed just nine.
Wheeler (2-2, 1-0 Division IV) led 17-7 after one quarter and 28-16 at halftime. Montville (0-2, 0-1) never mounted a challenge in the second half.
Zane Brewer added 19 points and seven rebounds for the Lions. Keith Zardies had 10 points and six steals, Kyle Kessler finished with nine points, eight rebounds and four steals, and John Anderson had nine points and five rebounds.
"We challenged them to do what we do but to do it better and tougher, and they responded in the second half," Cobleigh said.
"Deondre was immense on the boards."
Wheeler next plays the Norwich Tech-Grasso Tech winner in the tournament finals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Grasso.
— Ken Sorensen
