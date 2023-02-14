LEBANON, Conn. — Keith Zardies, Deondre Bransford and Zane Brewer scored 14 points apiece and the Wheeler High boys basketball team topped Lyman Memorial, 58-35, to capture the ECC Division IV regular-season title on Tuesday night.
Wheeler had beaten Lyman by four points, 54-50, on Jan. 13. Tuesday's game was expected to be another close contest, but the Lions ultimately ran away with it.
Wheeler (14-4, 8-0 ECC Division IV) led 23-18 at the half and by 10, 42-32, at the end of the third quarter. The Lions outscored Lyman 16-3 in the final quarter to wrap up the title in its final league game of the season.
"Defensively, we were solid," said Wheeler first-year coach Stephen Bailey, who coached at Lyman last season. "We were able to control the game defensively. We got stops and we got out and ran."
Wheeler played man-to-man defense the entire game, Bailey said.
"Winning Division IV was one of our goals coming in as a team, but that's not the only goal we have," Bailey said. "These guys have really worked hard. They take it one game at a time and they respect their opponents."
Bransford led the Lions in rebounds with eight and also contributed four steals. Kyle Montigny and Brewer had six rebounds each.
Lyman dropped to 10-8, 6-2. Wheeler next travels to Griswold on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
