NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High has received a bye and will host a second-round game in the Division V boys basketball tournament on Wednesday.
The Lions are seeded fifth and will play either No. 12 O'Brien Tech or No. 21 Stafford at 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler finished 15-5 in the regular season and is 16-6 after going 1-1 in the ECC Division II tournament. Seedings are based on regular-season records.
If Wheeler wins, it would play No. 4 Portland, No. 13 East Hampton or No. 20 Wolcott in the quarterfinals on March 10. Portland also received a bye, while East Hampton hosts Wolcott on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Windsor Locks (17-3) is the No. 1 seed.
— Keith Kimberlin
