NORTH STONINGTON — Kyle Kessler scored 26 points, Zane Brewer had 14 and Wheeler High pulled away from Norwich Tech for a 61-47 nonleague boys basketball victory on Saturday.
The game was tied 40-40 after three quarters, but the Lions outscored Norwich Tech 21-7 in the final quarter for the win.
Wheeler led 31-20 at the half.
"In the third quarter, we stopped executing and lost our assignments," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "In the fourth quarter, we executed and stopped taking tough shots. We were up six with 1:20 left and won by 14. We truly executed at the end of the game."
Kessler scored eight of his points in the fourth quarter. Brewer scored nine of his 14 in the final period. He also finished with nine rebounds.
Wheeler's Keith Zardies contributed nine points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Deondre Bransford added eight rebounds.
Norwich Tech dropped to 3-9. Wheeler (9-4) next travels to Plainfield on Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.