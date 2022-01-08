NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to surge past Lyman Memorial for a 62-58 ECC Division IV victory in a boys basketball game Saturday night.
Wheeler led by six, 35-29, at the half, but was outscored 13-4 in the third quarter to trail 42-39.
"We couldn't hit a shot in the third quarter and we lost our momentum and motivation," assistant coach Keyokah Mars-Garrick said. "We changed a lot of what we were doing in the fourth quarter. We were backing off screens, but we started hedging and playing more aggressively on screens. Offensively, we started to finish around the rim more."
Mars-Garrick stepped in Saturday for head coach Neal Cobleigh, who is ill.
Keith Zardies hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Lions. It was the second big scoring game for Zardies, who had 15 in a win over Putnam on Monday.
"He has so much more confidence," Mars-Garrick said. "When his feet are set and he's in a rhythm, he's a good shooter."
Deondre Bransford and Zane Brewer added 14 points each for the Lions. Kyle Kessler finished with 10 points and led the team in rebounding with six. He also had five assists.
Lyman Memorial dropped to 0-6, 0-1 ECC Division IV. Wheeler (4-3, 3-0) next hosts Tourtellotte on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.