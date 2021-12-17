NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High fought back from one-point first quarter to defeat Grasso Tech in overtime, 60-56, on Friday in a nonleague boys basketball game, the season opener for both teams.
Freshman Zane Brewer led the Lions in his varsity debut with 21 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Kyle Kessler had 20 points, including a game-tying breakaway layup with 3 seconds left in regulation. Brewer and Kessler each had two 3-pointers.
Wheeler trailed 13-1 after the first quarter and 22-14 at halftime.
"It was a real good defensive effort by our guys in the second half," Wheeler coach Neal Cobleigh said. "We got in a hole playing man[-to-man defense]. Then we went to a zone a little bit, then full-court man with a trap in the frontcourt got us right back in the game. They couldn't handle it."
The Lions still trailed after three quarters, 34-29. They outscored the Eagles 17-12 in the fourth to tie it at 46 when regulation ended.
In overtime, Kessler made six straight free throws courtesy of technical fouls on the Grasso Tech bench, and Brewer iced it with two late free throws to give the Lions the four-point win.
Kessler had six rebounds three assists and three steals to go with his 20 points. He was 8 for 11 from the line. Brewer, meanwhile, made 7 of 8 from the line. Deondre Bransford added eight points, 14 rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Taylor Brennan led Grasso with 13 points.
Wheeler next plays at Hale-Ray on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
