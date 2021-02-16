NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High fell to Putnam, 56-34, in the season-opening boys basketball game for both teams Tuesday.
The Lions trailed 34-23 at halftime and stayed within 11, 42-31, heading into the fourth quarter before the Clippers pulled away in the ECC Division II game.
Putnam's Colby Livingston scored a game-high 30 points.
"Livingston was hard for us to stop," Wheeler coach Neal Cobleigh said. "In our matchup zone our shifts weren't as good as we'd like them to be, but it's early [in the season]."
Kyle Kessler finished with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and Kayleb Startz scored 13 for the Lions, who had just three players score points.
"We weren't able to push the ball, which we need to do because we're not shooting the ball well yet," Cobleigh said. "But it was the first day with a lot of freshmen, and they held their own. They were out there working and hustling."
Nick Larkin had seven rebounds for Wheeler, which next hosts Plainfield on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
