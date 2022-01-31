KILLINGLY — Killingly defeated Wheeler High, 59-25, in an ECC out-of-division boys basketball game Monday.
Killingly (6-7) led 28-11 at the half.
Zane Brewer led Wheeler with 11 points and six rebounds.
Wheeler coach Neal Cobleigh said the Lions had a tough time attacking Killingly's matchup zone defense.
Wheeler (8-6) next travels to Putnam on Friday. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
