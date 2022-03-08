HAMDEN, Conn. — Wheeler High trailed by 20 points after the first quarter and couldn't recover in a 72-54 loss to Whitney Tech in the first round of the Division V state boys basketball tournament Tuesday.
The Owls, seeded fifth, jumped to a 23-3 first-quarter lead. The No. 28 Lions found their footing in the second quarter, but by then it was too late. At the half, Whitney Tech led 38-22.
"They were good, very long, very athletic," Wheeler coach Neal Cobleigh said of the Owls. "You get down by 20 points in the first quarter and it's tough to get back into it. But after that first quarter we basically kept pace."
The Lions (9-14) were missing two starters, and two other starters were coming back from injury or illness.
Freshman Zane Brewer, playing for the first time since injuring his hip on Feb. 21, had 22 points and eight rebounds. Wyatt Elliott added 11 points and seven boards, and Keith Zardies scored 10, going 7 for 7 from the free-throw line.
Quayvier Johnson led Whitney Tech (17-6) with 13 points.
"The kids really played hard," Cobleigh said. "There was no quit in those Lions tonight. I'm very proud of their effort and enthusiasm. We're young, so there's going to be some good times coming."
The Lions had only one senior on their roster this season.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.