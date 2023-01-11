NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High took a 14-point lead at the half and went on to defeat Westbrook, 59-46, in a nonleague boys basketball game Wednesday night.
Wheeler led 27-13 at the break.
"We played an almost perfect half, holding them to 13 points, and it put us in a good position," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said.
Bailey said the Lions had to contend with Westbrook senior guard Brandon Naccarato, who scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half. Naccarato was 9 for 11 from the line and did not make a 3-pointer.
"A great player who almost got them back in the game," Bailey said.
Zane Brewer hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead the Lions. He also had six rebounds and four assists. Kyle Montigny and Deondre Bransford added 10 points each. Bransford contributed 10 rebounds; Montigny had seven.
Keith Zardies finished with seven assists and seven steals.
Westbrook dropped to 1-9. Wheeler (6-3) next hosts Lyman Memorial on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
