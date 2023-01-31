PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Wheeler High pulled in front in the third quarter and held on in the fourth thanks to its free-throw to secure a 47-37 win over Plainfield in an ECC out-of-division boys basketball game Tuesday.
Zane Brewer, Wyatt Elliott and Keith Zardies each scored 12 points for the Lions (10-4).
The game was tied at 15 at halftime before the Lions outscored the Panthers 15-6 in the third quarter to take a 30-21 lead.
In the final period, the Lions kept Plainfield (2-10) at bay with 11-for-14 shooting (79%) from the free-throw line, this after going 2 of 9 the previous three quarters. Zardies was 6 for 6 from the line down the stretch to clinch the win.
"That's what good teams do to close out games, the close ones," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "It's something we did positive tonight that we haven't done this season."
Brewer and Elliott each added 11 rebounds. Kyle Montigny had five assists, Zardies made four steals, and Deondre Bransford had four points an eight rebounds.
Bailey praised the play of Elliott, who suffered a bloody nose in the first quarter but finished with a double-double.
"To have 12 and 11 really propelled us in this game," Bailey said. "The 11 rebounds were phenomenal. He was a key factor."
Wheeler next plays at Montville on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
