NORTH STONINGTON — Kyle Kessler scored 14 points, Deondre Bransford had 10 points and 14 rebounds, and the Wheeler High boys basketball team topped Putnam, 53-46, in overtime Friday night for its sixth straight victory.
The Lions outscored the Clippers 9-2 in the extra period to win the ECC Division IV game.
"We really executed. We really played a good four minutes of team basketball," Lions coach Stephen Bailey said. "Four guys scored in the overtime."
Bailey said he drew up a play for Kyle Montigny late in overtime, and Montigny scored on a layup to put the Lions up by seven.
"It was a true mood killer for [Putnam]," Bailey said. "Pretty much the game was sealed."
It was Montigny's lone field goal of the game.
Zane Brewer hit three 3-pointers, scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds for Wheeler (8-3, 5-0 Division IV). Keith Zardies added 11 points, Kessler had four assists and four steals, and Bransford added six assists.
Putnam (5-7, 1-3) lost its sixth consecutive game.
The game was tied 44-all at the end of regulation. Bailey said the Lions had a chance to win in the final seconds, but missed on a 3-pointer, a putback and a potential tip-in.
Wheeler next hosts Bacon Academy on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
