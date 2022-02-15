MONTVILLE — Montville scored 40 points in the first half and went on to defeat Wheeler High, 79-30, in an ECC Division IV boys basketball game Tuesday.
Montville (5-12, 4-2 Division III) led 40-16 at the half.
Zane Brewer led Wheeler with five 3-pointers and 23 points. Brewer and Wyatt Elliott finished with six rebounds apiece.
Wheeler (8-10, 4-4) next travels to Westbrook on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
