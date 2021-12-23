WINDHAM, Conn. — As Wheeler High coach Neal Cobleigh put it, Windham's Travis Mangual "had the night of all nights" on Thursday.
The 6-3 junior scored 42 points to lead the Whippets over the Lions, 76-45, in an ECC out-of-division boys basketball game.
"We threw everything at him," Cobleigh said. "Guarded him with three or four different guys, went some zone, some traps. Nothing worked."
Mangual finished with 18 field goals (just one 3-pointer) and was 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for Windham (1-2).
Wheeler (1-2) found itself in a 19-point hole, 40-21, at halftime and didn't recover.
"Our offense was very disjointed," Cobleigh said.
Zane Brewer had 16 points for the Lions. Keith Zardies hit four 3-pointers and scored 14, and Deondre Bransford had seven points and 13 rebounds.
Wheeler next faces Montville on Monday at Grasso Tech. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
