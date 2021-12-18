MOODUS, Conn. — Hale-Ray limited Wheeler High to 12 first-half points and went on to defeat the Lions, 58-41, in a nonleague boys basketball game Saturday.
Loudon Chupas' 21 points paced the Noises (1-1), who led 11-4 after the first quarter and 35-12 at halftime.
Wheeler was coming off a season-opening win in overtime over Grasso Tech the previous night.
"Hale-Ray is a very solid team," Lions coach Neal Cobleigh said in an email. "Our guys battled but we were very fatigued, coming off Friday’s battle. Our legs were heavy [and] we had a tough time finishing, missing 21 shots in the paint. Their 1-2–2 [three-quarter-court] press gave us some problems."
Zane Brewer scored 18 points for Wheeler (1-1), Kyle Kessler had 11 and Deondre Bransford finished with five points, 15 rebounds and three assists.
Wheeler next visits Windham on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.