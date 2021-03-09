NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High trailed by 10 points at halftime and could not make up the deficit in the second half, falling to Griswold, 63-48, Tuesday night in an ECC North Division boys basketball game.
Wheeler trailed 36-26 at the half.
"We hung right with them. We came out in man-to-man [defense], but the matchup zone ended up working for us better," Wheeler coach Neal Cobleigh said. "They have [Tyler] Green and he's 6-5 inside. Griswold did the job on the boards."
Cobleigh said Wheeler has been limited in practice with a number of players quarantining due to coronavirus.
"The last time we played five on five was probably the last time we played a game," Cobleigh said. "It's a process with us. We are looking at the long game."
Sam Taylor hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to lead the Lions in scoring. Senior Lukas Jones, playing his first game of the season, finished with 10.
Nick Larkin contributed eight points and seven rebounds.
Evan Merchant was the top scorer for Griswold (4-4, 4-4 ECC North) with 19 points.
Wheeler (0-3, 0-3) next travels to Killingly on Friday for a 6:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.