WOODSTOCK — Woodstock Academy proved too much for Wheeler High, downing the Lions, 78-37, in the ECC North Division boys basketball tournament quarterfinals Friday night.
No. 1 Woodstock led 47-18 at the half.
"We were overmatched physically," Wheeler coach Neal Cobleigh said in an email. "[Woodstock is a] very strong team inside, which opened up [Logan] Talbot for jumpers, which he did not miss. Extremely proud of my team. We put up a great fight and they refused to give in. We are looking forward to a great future."
Talbot finished with 23 points for the Centaurs (9-1).
Lukas Jones and Nick Larkin each scored eight points for the ninth-seeded Lions. Jones also made a pair of 3-pointers. Deondre Bansford had 10 rebounds.
Wheeler concluded the season at 1-7.
Woodstock will host Windham in the semifinals on Tuesday. Windham beat Griswold, 33-30, in another quarterfinal game Friday.
— Keith Kimberlin
