KILLINGLY — Killingly defeated Wheeler High, 74-21, in an ECC North Division boys basketball game Friday.
Lukas Jones was the top scorer for Wheeler (0-4, 0-4 ECC North) with nine points on three 3-pointers.
Cole Lavigne scored 21 for Killingly (7-2, 7-2).
Wheeler next hosts Plainfield on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.